Police: Accomplice in Jan. shooting charged with attempted murder

A second teen has been charged in the near-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in January, police say. Police say Onaje Smith, 18, has now been charged alongside Tyriek Gantt, 19, with attempted murder after already being held on other charges.

