Plan saves Bridgeport $2.8M a year
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim on Wednesday asked the General Assembly to help lower the city's unfunded pension costs - and maybe avoid future tax increases as he readies a proposed municipal budget for April. "It's not the sexiest piece of legislation but could save taxpayers very, very substantial sums," said Ganim spokesman Av Harris in an interview.
