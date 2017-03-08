Percussionist Steve Scales helps Autism Project
On Saturday, March 18, renowned drummer Steve Scales will bring some of his pals together for a special concert - "Magic Moments Live: A Benefit Concert Event" at Fairfield University's Quick Center - that will benefit the Autism Project at the Kennedy Center, a regional nonprofit that offers services for those with disabilities.
