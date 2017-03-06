PD: Bridgeport man arrested for commercial break-ins
On Monday, Shelton police arrested 48-year-old Steven Carloto of Bridgeport. Carloto is currently in prison and was charged when he was in court for similar charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|2 hr
|BPT
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|6 hr
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|6 hr
|Steff
|8
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|6 hr
|Steff
|10
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC