Patrons Get The Vapors At Kure Of Bridgeport

But Kure is offering a different kind of indulgence: It's a vaporium and lounge, giving smokers and those just looking for a relaxing, social experience a place to converge. Part of a company that's centered primarily in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, the first northern franchise outpost is owned by Gina and Patrick Beranek of Weston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.