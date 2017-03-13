Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At ...

Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport Train Station With Taser

There are 1 comment on the The Stamford Daily Voice story from Yesterday, titled Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport Train Station With Taser. In it, The Stamford Daily Voice reports that:

A 53-year-old panhandler from Bridgeport was arrested Friday at the Westport Train Station after officers found a taser in his jacket pocket, police said. Westport Officer Taylor Field responded at about 4 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person asking commuters for money as they got off the train, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

487

Stamford, CT

#1 16 hrs ago
There is nothing wrong in asking for money if you are poor.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) 2 hr Cake203 41
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 16 hr America Gentleman... 1
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks 16 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... 16 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 23 hr Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 23 hr Monica 2,655
News Ganim takes - wait and see" tack on Bridgeport ... Sun BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC