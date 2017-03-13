There are on the The Stamford Daily Voice story from Yesterday, titled Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport Train Station With Taser. In it, The Stamford Daily Voice reports that:

A 53-year-old panhandler from Bridgeport was arrested Friday at the Westport Train Station after officers found a taser in his jacket pocket, police said. Westport Officer Taylor Field responded at about 4 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person asking commuters for money as they got off the train, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.