Panel approves police use of armed airborne drones

State Rep. Bruce Morris D-Norwalk on Wednesday voted against legislation that would set rules for the use of drones by Connecticut law enforcement agencies. State Rep. Bruce Morris D-Norwalk on Wednesday voted against legislation that would set rules for the use of drones by Connecticut law enforcement agencies.

