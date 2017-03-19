One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
There are 2 comments on the WTNH story from Yesterday, titled One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport. In it, WTNH reports that:
Police say 18-year-old Gregory Francilme died Sunday morning at St. Vincent's Medical center after suffering from a gun shot to the head. At 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an incident at 201 Bretton Street to find Francilme and another victim suffering from gun shot wounds.
Since: Dec 15
487
#1 19 hrs ago
Another story that prove that Bridgeport is not safe to work, live, or to visit. Keep out.
#2 1 hr ago
Happened next to my friend's home. ....He called 911 for the victims. ...
