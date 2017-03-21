NY bridge inspector convicted for falsifying safety review
A state contract bridge inspector accused of creating a false safety report for a county bridge has been convicted of a felony. New York Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott announced Monday that Akram Ahmad of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was convicted by a Hamilton County Court jury for offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.
