No Sushi For You! Trumbull Japanese Restaurant Worker Pulls Knife On Patron
Is it the Sushi Nazi? A Trumbull Japanese restaurant worker pulled a butcher knife on a customer after ordering the patrons to leave on Sunday, Trumbull Police said. Kevi Gonzalez, 20, of Bridgeport, an employee of Sarku Japan Restaurant in the Westfield Trumbull Mall, began yelling at customers and telling them to leave because there was no more food to be served, Trumbull Police said.
