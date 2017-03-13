NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks

Read more: New Haven Independent

New Haven's police department has decided to turn down an offer to be featured on an A&E true-crime show. Interim Chief Anthony Campbell informed the Board of Police Commissioners of that decision Thursday night, at a meeting that also featured updates on promotions of sergeants and lieutenants.

