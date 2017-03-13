NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
New Haven's police department has decided to turn down an offer to be featured on an A&E true-crime show. Interim Chief Anthony Campbell informed the Board of Police Commissioners of that decision Thursday night, at a meeting that also featured updates on promotions of sergeants and lieutenants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC