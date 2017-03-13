New Milford OKs final funding for Lyn...

New Milford OKs final funding for Lynn Deming Park renovations

After 25 years in the planning stages, renovations at Lynn Deming Park are expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. Town Council unanimously approved an additional $350,000 to finish the $1 million project at Monday's meeting.

