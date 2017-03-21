Naugatuck police blotter

Naugatuck police blotter

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Naugatuck Daily News

Police reported on March 13 at approximately 3:33 p.m. Martinez turned himself in on an active arrest warrant out of Bridgeport. Martinez was given a court date of March 22 to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court and released on a court-set $2,500 surety bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor... 13 hr BPT 1
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... Mon Sgt Friday 3
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport Mon BPT 2
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks Sun America Gentleman... 2
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... Sun America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC