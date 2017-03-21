Naugatuck police blotter
Police reported on March 13 at approximately 3:33 p.m. Martinez turned himself in on an active arrest warrant out of Bridgeport. Martinez was given a court date of March 22 to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court and released on a court-set $2,500 surety bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T...
|Mon
|Sgt Friday
|3
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|Mon
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Cake203
|41
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC