Natalie Pryce leads in October 2016 a Retail Academy class at The...
Natalie Pryce leads in October 2016 a Retail Academy class at The Workplace in Bridgeport, Conn. Average personal income in Connecticut rose 3 percent in 2016, a slower rate of growth than many states in the Northeast and nationally despite gains in jobs and stock prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|20 hr
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|20 hr
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|23 hr
|BPT
|6
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|Mon
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC