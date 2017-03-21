Monroe Police: Bridgeport Woman Used ...

Monroe Police: Bridgeport Woman Used U-Haul In October Burglary

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Bridgeport woman was arrested Monday for the brazen burglary in which she and an accomplice used a U-Haul rental van at an elderly Monroe woman's home on Oct. 6, according to police. Natasha Pennywell, 35, was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor... 20 hr BPT 1
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... Mon Sgt Friday 3
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks Sun America Gentleman... 2
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... Sun America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC