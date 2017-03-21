Monroe Police: Bridgeport Woman Used U-Haul In October Burglary

A Bridgeport woman was arrested Monday for the brazen burglary in which she and an accomplice used a U-Haul rental van at an elderly Monroe woman's home on Oct. 6, according to police. Natasha Pennywell, 35, was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.