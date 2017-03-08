Mom arrested during school fight
While two female students were fighting as the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering was letting out Thursday afternoon, police said they had to arrest the mother of one of the girls. Sgt. Simon Blanc said Student Resource Officer Carl Franzetti called for backup at 2 p.m. after the two girls squared off in the front of the school on High Ridge Road as buses were picking up the kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|13 hr
|just me
|3
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC