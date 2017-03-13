Man shot multiple times in Bridgeport

Man shot multiple times in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times early Friday morning, according to Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 7 hr Lottery Traitors 2,652
News Blizzards in the time of Trump 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda... 22 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 22 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c... Thu okimar 2
News Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino schemes Thu America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC