Man Gets 15 Years In Prison For Trafficking Heroin In Fairfield County

A 40-year-old man who was trafficking heroin as part of a drug ring operating out of his family's deli in Bridgeport will serve 15 years in federal prison, prosecutors said Thursday. Wilfredo Gutierrez, also known as "Bean" and "Big Pun," was committing the crimes all while living in a state halfway house, said U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly.

