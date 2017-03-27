Man charged in fatal Father's Day crash
A western Connecticut man charged in a fatal Father's Day crash appeared in court for the first time Monday. Police say 63-year-old David Henshaw was driving around 100 mph when he hit Petey Soto's car at the intersection of Main Street and Fairview Avenue in Bridgeport last Father's Day.
