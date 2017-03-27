Legal basics on the lesson plan at Pe...

Legal basics on the lesson plan at People's Law School in New London

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Acting New London Police Chief Peter Reichard speaks in the Criminal Law class during the People's Law School at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. New London - If the police come to your house with a search warrant, are you required to let them in? Twenty-five adults took advantage of a rare opportunity to receive free legal advice Wednesday, attending the People's Law School seminar at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... 1 hr Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... 1 hr Alphonse 4
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 1 hr Alphonse 4
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Tue jeffery 5
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... Tue BPT 6
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D... Mar 27 BPT 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC