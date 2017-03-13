Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino...

Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino schemes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Lawmakers hedged their bets Wednesday on the future of gambling, approving separate bills that would both allow a partnership of the Native American casinos to go forward with an East Windsor facility, as well as a competitive process that could site a new third casino elsewhere, including, possibly, Bridgeport. But members of the legislative Public Safety Committee agreed that it will be for other leaders of the General Assembly to decide whether the state will okay a satellite casino to keep gambling jobs and cash in Connecticut as a $950-million casino destination nears completion in Springfield, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How much snow did we get? 6 hr BPT 1
News Blizzards in the time of Trump 6 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency 15 hr BPT 3
News Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri... Tue BPT 1
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... Mar 13 BPT 4
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Mar 13 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC