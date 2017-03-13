Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino schemes

Lawmakers hedged their bets Wednesday on the future of gambling, approving separate bills that would both allow a partnership of the Native American casinos to go forward with an East Windsor facility, as well as a competitive process that could site a new third casino elsewhere, including, possibly, Bridgeport. But members of the legislative Public Safety Committee agreed that it will be for other leaders of the General Assembly to decide whether the state will okay a satellite casino to keep gambling jobs and cash in Connecticut as a $950-million casino destination nears completion in Springfield, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.