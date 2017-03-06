Katrise Perera is once again a candidate for Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent
"The withdrawal was based on some pretty harassing and vile twitter messages she had received. purportedly from Bridgeport residents about her application," Board Chairman Joe Larcheveque said after the session.
