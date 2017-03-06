Katrise Perera is once again a candid...

Katrise Perera is once again a candidate for Bridgeport Public Schools Superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

"The withdrawal was based on some pretty harassing and vile twitter messages she had received. purportedly from Bridgeport residents about her application," Board Chairman Joe Larcheveque said after the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d... 2 hr BPT 1
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 2 hr BPT 6
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 12 hr Inspector Henderson 3
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair Tue Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Tue Steff 8
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... Tue Steff 10
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Mon Samuels Furnace Man 7
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC