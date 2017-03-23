Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn. Feb. 22, 2016.
A Superior Court judge is being asked to block a tuition increase by the city of Bridgeport to students of Stratford, Trumbull and Shelton who attend the city's magnet schools. Judge Barbara Bellis has ordered a hearing for Monday morning to decide whether to issue an injunction blocking the $3,000 a student increase.
