Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn. Feb. 22, 2016.

A Superior Court judge is being asked to block a tuition increase by the city of Bridgeport to students of Stratford, Trumbull and Shelton who attend the city's magnet schools. Judge Barbara Bellis has ordered a hearing for Monday morning to decide whether to issue an injunction blocking the $3,000 a student increase.

