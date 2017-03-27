In Pictures: St. Thomas Aquinas Church Fish Fry went swimmingly

As much a social event as a fine meal was the St. Thomas Aquinas Church's 5th annual Fish Fry Dinner, Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. As much a social event as a fine meal was the St. Thomas Aquinas Church's 5th annual Fish Fry Dinner, Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.