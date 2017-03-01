ICYMI: Car Plunge Into Icy Saugatuck Tops Week's News In Westport
The car is pulled from the Saugatuck River early Sunday in Westport. An elderly man died after the car went into the chilly waters Saturday evening, but first responders saved a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|23 hr
|Morris
|6
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|Sat
|Radio Flyer 3016
|9
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC