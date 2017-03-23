Home In Bridgeport Heavily Damaged In...

Home In Bridgeport Heavily Damaged In Smoky Fire

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A two-and-a-half-story home on Whitney Avenue in Bridgeport was heavily damaged in a smoky fire Friday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Post. Heavy smoke was pouring out of the home when firefighters arrived after 1 p.m., the Post said.

