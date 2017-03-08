Have You Seen Her? 15-Year-Old Girl R...

Have You Seen Her? 15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Bridgeport

9 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl from Bridgeport who has been missing since Tuesday, March 7. The missing girl is Ashanti Tyler, 15, and she lives at 275 Harmony St. in Bridgeport, police said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds.

Bridgeport, CT

