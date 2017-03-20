Gun' story is crap, Bridgeport worker says
And after a thorough investigation, a receptionist for the City Attorney's office is back at work, cleared of allegedly threatening to go home and return with a firearm. "I never in any way, shape or form made the comment that I was accused of," the receptionist wrote to Hearst Connecticut Media.
