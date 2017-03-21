Gomes Hosts Discussion On Recreationa...

Gomes Hosts Discussion On Recreational Pot In Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

State Sen. Ed Gomes will host a panel discussion on recreational marijuana on Monday, March 27 at Housatonic Community College. Gomes will be joined by panelists Erik Williams of MINDFUL; Jason Ortiz, policy chair for the Minority Cannabis Business Association; Deepa Camenga, M.D., of the American Academy of Pediatrics; and licensed alcohol drug abuse counselor Louis Reed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08) 4 hr supergirl larose 257
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 8 hr BPT 4
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 23 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor... Tue BPT 1
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... Mon Sgt Friday 3
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks Sun America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC