Gomes Hosts Discussion On Recreational Pot In Bridgeport
State Sen. Ed Gomes will host a panel discussion on recreational marijuana on Monday, March 27 at Housatonic Community College. Gomes will be joined by panelists Erik Williams of MINDFUL; Jason Ortiz, policy chair for the Minority Cannabis Business Association; Deepa Camenga, M.D., of the American Academy of Pediatrics; and licensed alcohol drug abuse counselor Louis Reed.
