Ganim again delays municipal IDs

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ganim again delays municipal IDs. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Mayor Joe Ganim 's administration has found a new reason to delay issuing municipal identity cards to undocumented immigrants and others who call Connecticut's largest city home. Last November City Hall had said the ID cards, which would be available to any citizen but are considered a way for undocumented residents to better participate in the community and even open bank accounts, were delayed by a redesign to ensure they could not be used to vote.

BPT

Roslindale, MA

#1 48 min ago
Tread lightly little Joe.....hey remember when you gave trump $250,000 for consulting about a casino.....how did that work out for Bridgeport?

Bridgeport, CT

