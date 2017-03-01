Ganim again delays municipal IDs
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ganim again delays municipal IDs. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Mayor Joe Ganim 's administration has found a new reason to delay issuing municipal identity cards to undocumented immigrants and others who call Connecticut's largest city home. Last November City Hall had said the ID cards, which would be available to any citizen but are considered a way for undocumented residents to better participate in the community and even open bank accounts, were delayed by a redesign to ensure they could not be used to vote.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
#1 48 min ago
Tread lightly little Joe.....hey remember when you gave trump $250,000 for consulting about a casino.....how did that work out for Bridgeport?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|2 hr
|Lynessa
|5
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|3 hr
|Righty01
|7
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|16 hr
|Tashieka
|2
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|20 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC