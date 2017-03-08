Fulbright scholars: Best and brightest come to Bridgeport
The University of Bridgeport has six international students who have been awarded Fulbright Scholar grants to study in the United States and have enrolled at the school to earn graduate degrees. Left to right, Mohammad Yahya Nafi , Doha Sabbagh Felipe Zapata-Roldan , Samantha Grand Pierre and Seifallah Mejri .
