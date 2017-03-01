Forensic Engineering Among Westchester's 'Outstanding Family Businesses'
Steve Pietropaolo, of LGI Forensic Engineering in White Plains, was recognized Tuesday as the owner of one of Westchester County's most outstanding family-owned businesses. The company, which features an accredited materials-testing laboratory, provides forensic analysis for architectural, scientific, civil, electrical, mechanical and structural engineering and specializes in insurance claim and litigation support.
