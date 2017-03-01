Family thankful as donations stream i...

Family thankful as donations stream in for Bridgeport boy

A Bridgeport family says they have raised enough money to buy a wheelchair-accessible van for their child after a News 12 Connecticut report last weekend. As News 12 reported, 4-year-old A.J. Corsino has Leigh disease, which weakens the mind and body, and leaves the patient unable to move or talk.

