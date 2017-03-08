Fairfield selectmen return to court over special election
First Selectman Mike Tetreau wrangled with his fellow selectmen Wednesday over minutes from a special meeting he said was improperly held. Fairfield,CT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|47 min
|just me
|3
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC