Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests For Two Bridgeport Women
Two Bridgeport women were arrested this weekend after they used hand-held self scanners to steal from two Fairfield Stop & Shops, police said. Around noon on March 3, police were called to the Stop & Shop at Kings Highway Cutoff, where a loss prevention officer said Ines Respeto, 63, of Ellsworth Street, went through the store with a device, but didn't scan everything she had in her cart, police said.
