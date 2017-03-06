Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells...

Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests For Two Bridgeport Women

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Two Bridgeport women were arrested this weekend after they used hand-held self scanners to steal from two Fairfield Stop & Shops, police said. Around noon on March 3, police were called to the Stop & Shop at Kings Highway Cutoff, where a loss prevention officer said Ines Respeto, 63, of Ellsworth Street, went through the store with a device, but didn't scan everything she had in her cart, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 7
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... Mar 4 Radio Flyer 3016 9
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Mar 3 BPT 1
News Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st... Mar 3 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC