Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold him for ICE

An Ohio man, allegedly involved in a scheme to get a cash advance using a fraudulent credit card, was held by police overnight March 2 after they learned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issued a hold for him. The man, Bah Dembo , 57, was held on a $5,000 bond that he was unable to post, and was brought to state Superior Court in Bridgeport the next day.

