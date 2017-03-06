Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magne...

Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School in Bridgeport, Conn. March 2, 2017.

The Bridgeport school board named Harding Principal Victor Black as head of the new Information Techonology and Software Engineering High School, one of three high schools that will co-exist on the new Fairchild Wheeler High School campus. less The Bridgeport school board named Harding Principal Victor Black as head of the new Information Techonology and Software Engineering High School, one of three high schools that will co-exist on the new ... more BRIDGEPORT - Two of Fairchild Wheeler's three science-based high schools have been recognized as Schools of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America .

