Easton Man Pleads Guilty To Role In Anabolic Steroid Ring
A 49-year-old Easton man is facing up to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty Thursday to his role in an anabolic steroid ring that operated in Fairfield County, prosecutors said. Raymond J. Martin pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.
