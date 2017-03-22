Drug Trafficker Caught After High-Speed I-95 Chase Gets 52 Months In Prison

A man who crashed while leading police on a chase at speeds over 110 mph on I-95 last May after a drug buy was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for drug trafficking, prosecutors said. Antonio Freeland, also known as "Frezzie," 27, of Burlington, N.C., was also sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to three years of supervised release.

