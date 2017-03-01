Don't expect a weather warm-up until Monday
According to the National Weather Services, temperatures in the region will only climb into the lower and middle 30s this afternoon A- roughly10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Morris
|6
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|Sat
|Radio Flyer 3016
|9
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC