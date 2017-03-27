Diner Reaches For Wallet, Shoots Self...

Diner Reaches For Wallet, Shoots Self In Rear At Popular Fairfield Eatery

13 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A 56-year-old Bridgeport man dining at Tazza on Friday evening got more than he bargained for when he reached for his wallet - and shot himself in the buttocks, police said. The man, who has a valid carry permit, was eating dinner with family at about 8:30 p.m. when he accidentally discharged the firearm he was carrying, police said.

