Diner Reaches For Wallet, Shoots Self In Rear At Popular Fairfield Eatery
A 56-year-old Bridgeport man dining at Tazza on Friday evening got more than he bargained for when he reached for his wallet - and shot himself in the buttocks, police said. The man, who has a valid carry permit, was eating dinner with family at about 8:30 p.m. when he accidentally discharged the firearm he was carrying, police said.
