Crossing guards could be cut from budget

Twins Sonia and Carlos Cumbe, 11, cross the street on their way to Hall School for the first day of school in Bridgeport, CT on Wednesday August 25, 2010, under the watchful eye of crossing guard Carmen Galaza, Bridgeport. This is Galaza's 15th year as a crossing guard, and her eighth year helping in this neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.