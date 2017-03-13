Crabby Dog Tavern Set To Sit And Stay In Stratford
The owners of the popular eatery, along with Chubby's of Bridgeport and Oxford's Old Dog Tavern, announced Thursday that they'll soon be opening The Crabby Dog Tavern at 14 Beach Drive, Stratford.
