Court to hear arguments in dispute over student's illness

The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a case that resulted in a $41.5 million award to the family of a private boarding school student who contracted a tick-born disease during a school trip to China. A federal jury in Bridgeport issued the award in 2013 against the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, saying it was negligent in failing to warn student Cara Munn about the risk of insect-borne illnesses in China and in failing to use protective measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.