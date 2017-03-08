Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal electricity
Kimberly Lawton, 43, of Stratford, was arrested on a warrant charging her with allegedly stealing $4,823 worth of electricity by using fake names and Social Security numbers, police said. Lawton was charged with third-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and third-degree identity theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|58 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea...
|10 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|16 hr
|BPT
|8
|Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|Tue
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Tue
|Steff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC