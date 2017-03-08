Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs t...

Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal electricity

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Kimberly Lawton, 43, of Stratford, was arrested on a warrant charging her with allegedly stealing $4,823 worth of electricity by using fake names and Social Security numbers, police said. Lawton was charged with third-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and third-degree identity theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 58 min Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea... 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 16 hr BPT 8
News Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect 16 hr BPT 1
News Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d... Wed BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair Tue Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Tue Steff 8
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC