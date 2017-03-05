Connecticut Supreme Court Building

Connecticut Supreme Court Building

The Connecticut Supreme Court has set a hearing on a $41.5 million jury award to the family of a private boarding school student who contracted a tick-born disease during a school trip to China . A federal court jury in Bridgeport issued the award in 2013 against the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury , saying it was negligent in failing to warn student Cara Munn about the risk of insect-borne illnesses in China and in failing to use protective measures.

