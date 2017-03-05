Connecticut Supreme Court Building
The Connecticut Supreme Court has set a hearing on a $41.5 million jury award to the family of a private boarding school student who contracted a tick-born disease during a school trip to China . A federal court jury in Bridgeport issued the award in 2013 against the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury , saying it was negligent in failing to warn student Cara Munn about the risk of insect-borne illnesses in China and in failing to use protective measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|Sat
|Radio Flyer 3016
|9
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|Mar 3
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC