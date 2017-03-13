Community Leader Seeking A Second Act...

Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The Fairfield Community Theatre

There are 1 comment on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 23 hrs ago, titled Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The Fairfield Community Theatre. In it, The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:

Fairfield Community Theater has been closed since 2011, but a petition on Change.org has been created to force the current owners to sell the property, which dates back to the 1920s. FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 40 min ago
Growing up we went to the Community Theater many times i....t is not that ornate inside...... he has good intentions..... but the reason why it closed was the community didn't support it ....now they're all caught up in a wave of nostalgia...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 1 hr Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 1 hr Monica 2,655
News Ganim takes - wait and see" tack on Bridgeport ... 4 hr BPT 2
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks 4 hr BPT 1
News Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda... 15 hr America Gentleman... 5
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... 15 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency 15 hr America Gentleman... 8
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC