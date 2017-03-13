Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The Fairfield Community Theatre
There are 1 comment on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 23 hrs ago, titled Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The Fairfield Community Theatre. In it, The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:
Fairfield Community Theater has been closed since 2011, but a petition on Change.org has been created to force the current owners to sell the property, which dates back to the 1920s. FAIRFIELD, Conn.
#1 40 min ago
Growing up we went to the Community Theater many times i....t is not that ornate inside...... he has good intentions..... but the reason why it closed was the community didn't support it ....now they're all caught up in a wave of nostalgia...
