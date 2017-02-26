Committee changes bill that would exp...

Committee changes bill that would expand benefits to vets with PTSD, brain injuries

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Hartford - Supporters of a proposal, which would enable certain veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury to receive state benefits, are discouraged by changes made to the proposed bill that, they say, effectively kill the bill's chances of being passed this session. House Bill 5580, introduced by state Rep. Stephen Harding, R-Brookfield, in its originally proposed form, would've allowed vets, who received an "other than honorable discharge" as a result of being diagnosed with PTSD or TBI, to qualify for state veterans' benefits.

