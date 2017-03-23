Classical Studies Academy kindergarten in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, May 29, 2013.
Four of 15 School of Excellent grants being awarded by the State Department of Education this week are going to schools located in Bridgeport. The schools include Madison, Classical Studies Magnet Academy and High Horizons Magnet School , as well as Bullard Havens Technical High School.
