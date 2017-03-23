City Lights moves to downtown "arts c...

City Lights moves to downtown "arts center"

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Executive Director Suzanne Kachmar gives a tour of the new City Lights Gallery space at 265 Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport, Conn. on Tuesday, March 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 1 hr Jimmy the Greek 289
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... 6 hr America Gentleman... 1
news blackout (Jun '09) 7 hr Markis Campbell 13
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 7 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... 7 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison 7 hr America Gentleman... 3
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 7 hr America Gentleman... 15
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC