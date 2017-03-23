City Lights moves to downtown "arts center"
Executive Director Suzanne Kachmar gives a tour of the new City Lights Gallery space at 265 Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport, Conn. on Tuesday, March 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|289
|Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr...
|6 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|news blackout (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Markis Campbell
|13
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC